Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

