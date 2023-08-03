Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,279 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

