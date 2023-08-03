Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,333 shares of company stock worth $16,030,213. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

