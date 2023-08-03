Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.51 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

