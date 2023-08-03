Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

