Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

