PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PML stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

