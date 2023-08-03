Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,684 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

FAST stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 1,560,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,861. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.