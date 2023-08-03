Phoenix Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $217.29. 1,025,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.40. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

