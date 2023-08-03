Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,645 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,781. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

