Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 186 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,269,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,148,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

