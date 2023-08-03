Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $318,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABC traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,392. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

