Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,521,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

