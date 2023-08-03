Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 998 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.27. 1,913,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,357. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

