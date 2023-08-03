Peter Brereton Sells 39,400 Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$1,174,431.26.

Tecsys Trading Down 1.6 %

TCS opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.82 million, a PE ratio of 196.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

About Tecsys

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

