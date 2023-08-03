Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 45,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,934. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.