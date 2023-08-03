Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 5,056 Shares

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $15,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,399,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,975,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE PVL opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.31. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.45%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

