Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 274,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,039. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

