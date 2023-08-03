PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PEP traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.12. 2,855,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

