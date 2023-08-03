PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

