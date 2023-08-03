PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
