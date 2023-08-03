Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE BTU traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.