PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PCM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

