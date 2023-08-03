PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. 27,096,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,075,889. PayPal has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.