Partners Group Holding AG Sells 84,512 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,512 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock valued at $88,967,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.