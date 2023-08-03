Partners Group Holding AG Sells 31,304 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,304 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 4.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $52,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,440. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

