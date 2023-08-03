Partners Group Holding AG Sells 158,650 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,650 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,081. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $44.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

