Partners Group Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 5,949,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,212. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

