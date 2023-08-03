Partners Group Holding AG Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 1,455,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,932. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

