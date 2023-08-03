Partners Group Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

PLD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

