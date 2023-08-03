Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.90-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.64 billion-$20.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY24 guidance to $21.90-22.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $10.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $416.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average of $346.73. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $421.18.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Get Our Latest Report on PH

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 133.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.