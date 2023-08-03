Parity Group (LON:PTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 13770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Parity Group Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

Parity Group Company Profile

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

