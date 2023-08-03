Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.45. 46,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,458. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.16 and a 52 week high of C$33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.0278311 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POU. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

