Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading Down 6.7%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 602,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,980,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 353.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

