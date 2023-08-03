Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PARAA traded down 0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 22.11. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 16.06 and a twelve month high of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of 7.27 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

