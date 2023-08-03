Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 22,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.52. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $260,762,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 7.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 725,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 278.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

