Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 982,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,666. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

