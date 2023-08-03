Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,054 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 3.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 732,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

