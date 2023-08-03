Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 436 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 49,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,349. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

