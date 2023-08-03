Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.73. The stock had a trading volume of 310,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

