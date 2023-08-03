Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 6,722,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,460. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

