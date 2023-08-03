P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director Purchases $133,373,566.52 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 6,354,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,373,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance
PTSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 12,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,733. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.25.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
