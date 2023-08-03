P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director Purchases $133,373,566.52 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 6,354,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,373,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PTSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 12,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,733. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.25.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

