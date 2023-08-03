Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 1,308,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $850.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
