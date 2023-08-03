Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 259,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

