Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $155.00 at Argus

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Argus from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.