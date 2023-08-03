OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,759 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

