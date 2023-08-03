Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.7% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,178,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.62. 1,552,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,078. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

