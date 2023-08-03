OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,110. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,405 shares of company stock worth $15,579,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

