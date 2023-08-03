OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 40,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.97 million, a PE ratio of 448.11 and a beta of 0.87. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

