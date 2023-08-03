Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,164 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,102. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $394.25 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

