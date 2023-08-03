Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

CF Industries stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

